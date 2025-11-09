Sunderland ends Arsenal’s winning run in Premier League

LONDON, UK | Xinhua | Brian Brobbey scored a goal deep into injury time as Sunderland held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Saturday, ending the latter’s 10-match winning run.

Daniel Ballard fired Sunderland ahead with a rising shot in the 36th minute after a well-worked free kick to end Arsenal’s 812-minute run without conceding a goal.

Bukayo Saka made it 1-1 in the 54th minute after Declan Rice won the ball in midfield, and Leandro Trossard put the league leader in front in the 74th minute when he cut inside to score with a powerful shot.

Sunderland saved a point in the 94th minute when Brobbey got on the end of a knock-down after a long ball from defense, and it is the first time Arsenal has conceded twice in a game this season.

Second-half goals from Malo Gusto, Joao Pedro and Pedro Neto helped Chelsea to a 3-0 win at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers, who traveled to Stamford Bridge bottom of the table without a win all season and without a coach after Vitor Pereira was sacked last weekend.

Tottenham and Manchester United took a point each after a 2-2 draw, which had a dramatic finish with two goals in injury time.

A dull first half was lit up when Bryan Mbeumo headed Manchester United in front after 32 minutes, and Tottenham equalized with six minutes remaining through Mathys Tel.

Richarlison put Tottenham in front in a repeat of last season’s UEFA Europa League final in the first minute of injury time, but Matthijs de Ligt saved a point for the visitors when he finished from a deep corner in the dying seconds.

Goals from Idrissa Gueye and Michael Keane gave Everton three vital points with a 2-0 home win over Fulham. Everton had the ball in the Fulham goal five times, but three were ruled out for different reasons.

West Ham won 3-2 at home to Burnley to claim back-to-back wins under coach Nuno Espirito Santo, with Callum Wilson canceling out Zian Flemming’s 35th-minute opener for Burnley.

Tomas Soucek and Kyle Walker-Peters scored after 77 and 87 minutes to give West Ham a two-goal lead, and Josh Cullen’s 97th-minute strike for Burnley was too late for his side to press for an equalizer. ■