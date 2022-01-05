Sudan’s sovereign council chairman open to dialogue to end political crisis

Khartoum, Sudan | Xinhua | Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on Tuesday said the doors of dialogue are open to all political forces to end the ongoing political crisis in the country.

Al-Burhan made the remarks when he met at his office on Tuesday with Brian Shukan, the Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of the United States in Khartoum, the Sovereign Council said in a statement.

He stressed the need for continued dialogue among all parties in order to reach a national consensus on how to manage the transitional period.

“The doors of dialogue will remain open to all political forces and the youth of the revolution, in order to reach an agreement on the completion of structures during the transitional period and continue on the path of democratic transformation until free and fair elections result in an elected civilian government that fulfills the aspirations of the Sudanese people,” Al-Burhan said.

On Jan. 2, Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced his resignation in the wake of a political crisis in the country.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after the general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on Oct. 25, 2021 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government.

On Nov. 21, Al-Burhan and then removed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok signed a political declaration, which included reinstating the latter as prime minister, but the deal has failed to calm the streets.

Xinhua