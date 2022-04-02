Sudan frees 18 foreigners from human traffickers

Khartoum, Sudan | Xinhua | The Sudanese General Intelligence Service (GIS) on Thursday freed 18 foreigners held by a human trafficking group in eastern Sudan’s Gadaref State.

“The national intelligence service in Gadaref state managed to stop a human trafficking network today (Thursday) and freed 18 Ethiopian nationals from a criminal network at Galanahal locality,” Adam Osman, head of the GIS in Gadaref state, told the official SUNA news agency.

He called on international organizations, especially the International Organization for Migration, to support Sudan to confront the wave of illegal immigration.

Considered as one of the cross points for human trafficking and illegal immigration, Sudan has recently been witnessing increasing organized groups involved in these activities.

Khartoum says it is maintaining high-level coordination with African and European countries to tackle the problem.

