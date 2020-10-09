Suarez, Gomez fire Uruguay to win over Chile

Montevideo, Uruguay | XINHUA | A stoppage-time goal from Valencia striker Maxi Gomez gave Uruguay a dramatic 2-1 home victory over Chile in their opening South American zone World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

Gomez came off the bench in the 87th minute and struck six minutes later by controlling Francisco Sierralta’s headed clearance with his chest and rifling a 20-yard shot into the bottom-left corner.

Atletico Madrid forward Luis Suarez had given the hosts the lead from the penalty spot at Estadio Centenario after a Sebastian Vegas handball just before halftime.

Alexis Sanchez put the visitors on level terms with a cool finish in the 54th minute after a Charles Aranguiz through ball.

Meanwhile, Angel Romero and Andre Carrillo each scored braces as Paraguay and Peru drew 2-2 in Asuncion.

Paraguay looked set for victory when Romero canceled out Carillo’s opener and then struck again nine minutes from time after combining with Alberto Espinola.

However, Carillo secured a point for the visitors by netting with an 85th-minute header following Miguel Trauco’s cross.

*********

XINHUA