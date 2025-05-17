Stunning wins for Cwinyaai, Akope and Kabasweka in Absa Captain’s Bell Tournament

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Joseph Cwinyaai gave a free lesson on how golf should be played, Deo Akope showed class is permanent, and Peace Kabasweka got back to winning ways at the ongoing 7th edition of the Absa Bank Uganda Captain’s Bell Tournament.
Cwinyaai set the tournament on fire on day one with a UGC Kitante course record-matching 63 strokes that propelled him to victory in the Gross (amateur) category.
He secured his third straight title after carding a stunning 16 under-par score of 200 for 54 holes. His 63 on day one, included an astonishing 9 birdies. He was 16 strokes ahead of runner-up, teenager Anthony Otukei.
Racing to victory same day Friday was Deo Akope, the professional players’ boss, who sealed the title with a consummate 11-under-par 277 score over 72 holes.
Kabasweka’s 234 over 54 holes secured her a narrow win over Harriet Kitaka, who was four shots behind.
The much-anticipated 7th edition of the Captain’s Bell Tournament concludes today with an ongoing main event over 18 holes at which staff of Absa Bank Uganda including new MD David Wandera and Paul Charles Rukundo, captain of the Uganda Golf Club, are competing.
The Captain’s Bell Tournament, a cherished annual tradition, marks the official introduction by the club’s captain of the new management team to its members. This year’s event has already provided intense competition, camaraderie, and celebration, with a sh20 million kitty set aside for the professionals.
The event was backed by sponsorship worth sh179 million from Absa Bank Uganda.
“Golf has a special way of bringing people together, building friendships, and challenging us to be our best selves on and off the course. At Absa, we believe in the power of sport to inspire and connect communities. We are proud to continue playing a role in writing the story of golf in Uganda,” said Michael Segwaya, Chief Finance Officer, Absa Bank Uganda.
Absa Bank Uganda has been a long-term supporter of the Captain’s Bell Tournament, now marking its seventh consecutive year of sponsorship. Beyond this tournament, Absa has consistently invested in growing the sport, notably providing top Ugandan golfers with opportunities to participate in international competitions such as the prestigious Magical Kenya Open, part of the European Golf Tour, over the past four years.
🟨 Ladies category
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOTAL
|1
|PEACE KABASWEKA
|76
|77
|81
|234
|T2
|HARRIET KITAKA
|84
|76
|78
|238
|T2
|GLORIA MBAGUTA
|78
|76
|84
|238
|4
|MERON KYOMUGISHA
|81
|80
|78
|239
|5
|MARTHA BABIRYE
|79
|84
|80
|243
|6
|JOYCE KISEMBO
|86
|85
|81
|252
|7
|WINNIE MUSUYA
|85
|84
|84
|253
|8
|BERNA MUSANABERA
|84
|80
|90
|254
|9
|RESTY NALUTAAYA
|86
|88
|83
|257
|10
|NERIMA SHAMINAH
|82
|90
|88
|260
|11
|LILLIAN KOOWE
|82
|93
|89
|264
🟨 Amateur men category
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOTAL
|1
|JOSEPH CWINYAAI
|63
|71
|66
|200
|2
|ANTHONY OTUKEI
|79
|70
|67
|216
|T3
|LAWRENCE WALAKIRA
|76
|73
|70
|219
|T3
|JOSEPH KASOZI
|72
|72
|75
|219
|5
|JOSEPH R. AKENA
|73
|73
|74
|220
|6
|ANDREW SSEKIBEJJA
|74
|75
|72
|221
|T7
|PETER MAYENDE
|77
|76
|70
|223
|T7
|IBRAHIM BAGALANA
|73
|78
|72
|223
|T9
|GODFREY KAMBALE
|80
|76
|69
|225
|T9
|JUMA ABITI
|75
|70
|80
|225
|T11
|PETER TUMUSIIME
|77
|77
|73
|227
|T11
|IBRAHIM SSEMAKULA
|75
|76
|76
|227
|T11
|COSMAS OCITTI
|77
|73
|77
|227
|T14
|AMON BWAMBALE
|78
|71
|79
|228
|T14
|ASHVIN KANANATHAN
|74
|75
|79
|228
|16
|MORRIS ASHABA
|74
|74
|81
|229
|17
|IVAN J. SEKULIMA
|77
|80
|75
|232
|T18
|ISAAC H. OGWAL
|82
|75
|77
|234
|T18
|DOMINIC MUSOKE
|79
|77
|78
|234
|T18
|ELTON THEMBO
|74
|78
|82
|234
|T21
|HASSAN KIYEMBA
|78
|83
|74
|235
|T21
|ABDUL KAKEETO
|76
|81
|78
|235
|T23
|DENIS KABARIRA
|79
|80
|78
|237
|T23
|GAVIN BWAMBALE
|76
|82
|79
|237
|T23
|GILBERT ASIIMWE
|77
|79
|81
|237
|26
|BRIAN MMANDE
|82
|80
|78
|240
|T27
|MOSES BARYAMUJURA
|83
|81
|77
|241
|T27
|PIUS OMARA
|83
|76
|82
|241
|29
|ROBERT MABANO
|83
|81
|78
|242
|30
|BRIAN RWABWOGO
|82
|84
|78
|244
|31
|PAUL HABYARIMANA
|78
|88
|81
|247
|T32
|WALTER TUKAHIIRWA
|85
|83
|83
|251
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOTAL
|T32
|ERNEST RUKUNDO
|87
|79
|85
|251
|T32
|IGNATIOUS TWESIGYE
|83
|82
|86
|251
|35
|ROBERT KATO
|80
|85
|88
|253
|T36
|TARZAN LUBEGA
|87
|85
|83
|255
|T36
|EDGAR MUZAHURA
|85
|84
|86
|255
|38
|IVAN ARINAITWE
|85
|89
|83
|257
|39
|BRIAN KATIMBO
|89
|84
|87
|260
|40
|JOSEPH BAGABO
|88
|85
|88
|261
|41
|MARK MAYEN
|90
|87
|85
|262
|T42
|EDWARD NYATIA
|94
|87
|87
|268
|T42
|HILLARY BAMULINDE
|88
|88
|92
|268
|44
|STEPHEN KABUGO
|87
|90
|93
|270
|DQ
|JOSEPH KIMANI
|86
|89
|DQ
|NS
|JOHN MUSIIMENTA
|79
|75
|NS
|WD
|TITUS OKWONG
|80
|WD
|DQ
|JOHN KATTO
|92
|DQ
🟨 Professional category
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOTAL
|1
|DEO AKOPE
|72
|69
|68
|68
|277
|2
|GRACE KASANGO
|72
|71
|74
|68
|285
|T3
|PHILLIP KASOZI
|69
|70
|73
|74
|286
|T3
|DAVID KAMULINDWA
|69
|70
|72
|75
|286
|T3
|TOM JINGO
|66
|70
|71
|79
|286
|6
|RONALD OTILE
|76
|71
|68
|72
|287
|7
|RODELL GAITA
|69
|76
|73
|70
|288
|8
|DAVIS KATO
|75
|70
|74
|70
|289
|9
|ABBEY BAGALANA
|74
|69
|71
|76
|290
|10
|MARVINMAX KIBIRIGE
|73
|75
|74
|71
|293
|11
|ABRAHAM AINAMANI
|74
|71
|74
|75
|294
|12
|SAIDI MAWA
|76
|72
|73
|74
|295
|T13
|JAMES KOTO
|68
|79
|79
|72
|298
|T13
|SAMUEL KATO
|72
|74
|76
|76
|298
|15
|EMMA OGWANG
|69
|76
|78
|78
|301
|CUT LINE
|MC
|BULHAN MATOVU
|75
|74
|149
|MC
|ADOLF MUHUMUZA
|74
|75
|149
|MC
|VINCENT BYAMUKAMA
|75
|75
|150
|MC
|SILVER OPIO
|75
|75
|150
|MC
|HERMAN D. MUTEBI
|77
|74
|151
|MC
|BORNIFACE SIMWA
|76
|76
|152
|MC
|FRED WANZALA
|75
|77
|152
|MC
|HERMAN MUTAWE
|79
|74
|153
|MC
|DENIS ANGUYO
|74
|79
|153
|MC
|HENRY LUJJA
|77
|77
|154
|MC
|BRIAN MWESIGWA
|80
|75
|155
|MC
|BECCA MWANJA
|77
|78
|155
|MC
|CANARY KABISE
|78
|80
|158
|MC
|HUSSEIN BAGALANA
|86
|74
|160