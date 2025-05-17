Stunning wins for Cwinyaai, Akope and Kabasweka in Absa Captain’s Bell Tournament

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Joseph Cwinyaai gave a free lesson on how golf should be played, Deo Akope showed class is permanent, and Peace Kabasweka got back to winning ways at the ongoing 7th edition of the Absa Bank Uganda Captain’s Bell Tournament.

Cwinyaai set the tournament on fire on day one with a UGC Kitante course record-matching 63 strokes that propelled him to victory in the Gross (amateur) category.

He secured his third straight title after carding a stunning 16 under-par score of 200 for 54 holes. His 63 on day one, included an astonishing 9 birdies. He was 16 strokes ahead of runner-up, teenager Anthony Otukei.

Racing to victory same day Friday was Deo Akope, the professional players’ boss, who sealed the title with a consummate 11-under-par 277 score over 72 holes.

Kabasweka’s 234 over 54 holes secured her a narrow win over Harriet Kitaka, who was four shots behind.

The much-anticipated 7th edition of the Captain’s Bell Tournament concludes today with an ongoing main event over 18 holes at which staff of Absa Bank Uganda including new MD David Wandera and Paul Charles Rukundo, captain of the Uganda Golf Club, are competing.

The Captain’s Bell Tournament, a cherished annual tradition, marks the official introduction by the club’s captain of the new management team to its members. This year’s event has already provided intense competition, camaraderie, and celebration, with a sh20 million kitty set aside for the professionals.

The event was backed by sponsorship worth sh179 million from Absa Bank Uganda.

“Golf has a special way of bringing people together, building friendships, and challenging us to be our best selves on and off the course. At Absa, we believe in the power of sport to inspire and connect communities. We are proud to continue playing a role in writing the story of golf in Uganda,” said Michael Segwaya, Chief Finance Officer, Absa Bank Uganda.

Absa Bank Uganda has been a long-term supporter of the Captain’s Bell Tournament, now marking its seventh consecutive year of sponsorship. Beyond this tournament, Absa has consistently invested in growing the sport, notably providing top Ugandan golfers with opportunities to participate in international competitions such as the prestigious Magical Kenya Open, part of the European Golf Tour, over the past four years.

🟨 Ladies category

POSITION PLAYER R1 R2 R3 TOTAL 1 PEACE KABASWEKA 76 77 81 234 T2 HARRIET KITAKA 84 76 78 238 T2 GLORIA MBAGUTA 78 76 84 238 4 MERON KYOMUGISHA 81 80 78 239 5 MARTHA BABIRYE 79 84 80 243 6 JOYCE KISEMBO 86 85 81 252 7 WINNIE MUSUYA 85 84 84 253 8 BERNA MUSANABERA 84 80 90 254 9 RESTY NALUTAAYA 86 88 83 257 10 NERIMA SHAMINAH 82 90 88 260 11 LILLIAN KOOWE 82 93 89 264

🟨 Amateur men category

POSITION PLAYER R1 R2 R3 TOTAL 1 JOSEPH CWINYAAI 63 71 66 200 2 ANTHONY OTUKEI 79 70 67 216 T3 LAWRENCE WALAKIRA 76 73 70 219 T3 JOSEPH KASOZI 72 72 75 219 5 JOSEPH R. AKENA 73 73 74 220 6 ANDREW SSEKIBEJJA 74 75 72 221 T7 PETER MAYENDE 77 76 70 223 T7 IBRAHIM BAGALANA 73 78 72 223 T9 GODFREY KAMBALE 80 76 69 225 T9 JUMA ABITI 75 70 80 225 T11 PETER TUMUSIIME 77 77 73 227 T11 IBRAHIM SSEMAKULA 75 76 76 227 T11 COSMAS OCITTI 77 73 77 227 T14 AMON BWAMBALE 78 71 79 228 T14 ASHVIN KANANATHAN 74 75 79 228 16 MORRIS ASHABA 74 74 81 229 17 IVAN J. SEKULIMA 77 80 75 232 T18 ISAAC H. OGWAL 82 75 77 234 T18 DOMINIC MUSOKE 79 77 78 234 T18 ELTON THEMBO 74 78 82 234 T21 HASSAN KIYEMBA 78 83 74 235 T21 ABDUL KAKEETO 76 81 78 235 T23 DENIS KABARIRA 79 80 78 237 T23 GAVIN BWAMBALE 76 82 79 237 T23 GILBERT ASIIMWE 77 79 81 237 26 BRIAN MMANDE 82 80 78 240 T27 MOSES BARYAMUJURA 83 81 77 241 T27 PIUS OMARA 83 76 82 241 29 ROBERT MABANO 83 81 78 242 30 BRIAN RWABWOGO 82 84 78 244 31 PAUL HABYARIMANA 78 88 81 247 T32 WALTER TUKAHIIRWA 85 83 83 251

POSITION PLAYER R1 R2 R3 TOTAL T32 ERNEST RUKUNDO 87 79 85 251 T32 IGNATIOUS TWESIGYE 83 82 86 251 35 ROBERT KATO 80 85 88 253 T36 TARZAN LUBEGA 87 85 83 255 T36 EDGAR MUZAHURA 85 84 86 255 38 IVAN ARINAITWE 85 89 83 257 39 BRIAN KATIMBO 89 84 87 260 40 JOSEPH BAGABO 88 85 88 261 41 MARK MAYEN 90 87 85 262 T42 EDWARD NYATIA 94 87 87 268 T42 HILLARY BAMULINDE 88 88 92 268 44 STEPHEN KABUGO 87 90 93 270 DQ JOSEPH KIMANI 86 89 DQ NS JOHN MUSIIMENTA 79 75 NS WD TITUS OKWONG 80 WD DQ JOHN KATTO 92 DQ

🟨 Professional category

POSITION PLAYER R1 R2 R3 R4 TOTAL 1 DEO AKOPE 72 69 68 68 277 2 GRACE KASANGO 72 71 74 68 285 T3 PHILLIP KASOZI 69 70 73 74 286 T3 DAVID KAMULINDWA 69 70 72 75 286 T3 TOM JINGO 66 70 71 79 286 6 RONALD OTILE 76 71 68 72 287 7 RODELL GAITA 69 76 73 70 288 8 DAVIS KATO 75 70 74 70 289 9 ABBEY BAGALANA 74 69 71 76 290 10 MARVINMAX KIBIRIGE 73 75 74 71 293 11 ABRAHAM AINAMANI 74 71 74 75 294 12 SAIDI MAWA 76 72 73 74 295 T13 JAMES KOTO 68 79 79 72 298 T13 SAMUEL KATO 72 74 76 76 298 15 EMMA OGWANG 69 76 78 78 301 CUT LINE MC BULHAN MATOVU 75 74 149 MC ADOLF MUHUMUZA 74 75 149 MC VINCENT BYAMUKAMA 75 75 150 MC SILVER OPIO 75 75 150 MC HERMAN D. MUTEBI 77 74 151 MC BORNIFACE SIMWA 76 76 152 MC FRED WANZALA 75 77 152 MC HERMAN MUTAWE 79 74 153 MC DENIS ANGUYO 74 79 153 MC HENRY LUJJA 77 77 154 MC BRIAN MWESIGWA 80 75 155 MC BECCA MWANJA 77 78 155 MC CANARY KABISE 78 80 158 MC HUSSEIN BAGALANA 86 74 160