Study finds increased cancer risk for petroleum industry workers and people living near plants

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | People working in the petroleum industry or living near petroleum facilities are at increased risk of developing several different cancer types, according to a new report by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, part of the UN World Health Organization (WHO).
The findings add to increasing evidence of the health consequences of air pollution from petroleum extraction and refining.
The review identified an increased risk of mesothelioma, skin melanoma, multiple myeloma, and cancers of the prostate and urinary bladder, and conversely, decreased risk of cancers of the oesophagus, stomach, colon, rectum, and pancreas.
Offshore petroleum work was associated with an increased risk of lung cancer and leukaemia while living close to petroleum facilities was also associated with an increased risk of childhood leukaemia.
Scientists in the Environment and Lifestyle Epidemiology Branch of the agency carried out 41 cohort studies, 14 case-control studies, and two cross-sectional studies to compile their review. Their findings have been published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.
The authors point out that further studies on the effect of exposure to petroleum and its closest derivatives (e.g. benzene) are needed in order to identify how they modify cancer risk.
In particular, there is a need for targeted studies in under-researched areas of high petroleum production with presumably higher exposures.
The scientists argue that the best way forward may be an international consortium to guide new studies in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, in order to harmonize how studies are carried out and how exposure is assessed.
The chemicals emitted from such plants have relatives else where
as some citizen believe in burning plastics in residential areas at will
NEMA is kindly requested to look into the dark cloud that is emitted from the Tirupat factory around Bukoto round about
The epidemiologist will mark the radius and start working out the presence of diseases in the area
Furthermore let local government justify the motivation behind having other factories and mills within
residential areas as well just like looking at burning of plastic as a hobby!
as for steaming food in polythene …
Not sure government has vaccines for such environmental and food based contamination problems
The lives of Kampala residents matter