STUDY: 20% UTIs linked to meat contaminated with E. coli

HEALTH REPORT | AGENCIES | A new study has found that nearly one-fifth (20%) of urinary tract infections can be linked to E. coli bacteria in chicken, turkey, pork, or beef.

The researchers say that animal-borne infections are more likely to affect people living in low-income areas, females, and older adults.

Industrialized farming is likely encouraging the presence of the bacteria responsible for the infections.

Best practices for the prevention of a UTI remain what they have always been: careful washing and careful maintenance of clean food-preparation surfaces.

The research suggests that animal foods may be an under-reported source of UTIs, widening the view of UTI prevention to include a need for stronger protection of the public food supply. The study was published in mBio on October 23.

Chicken and turkey were seen to be the foods most closely associated with zoonotic infections. Pork was next-highest, and then beef. Females and older adults were more likely to have UTIs than males or younger people.

UTIs are primarily caused by the bacteria Escherichia coli, or E. coli. They are among the most common bacterial infections globally. E. Coli is present in both humans and animals, but recent research suggests that zoonotic transmission of E. coli from animals may be an under-recognised reservoir of infections in humans.

Symptoms of a UTI include painful urination, urine that looks cloudy or has an unusually unpleasant odor, and frequent urination. Antibiotics are usually effective at resolving a UTI.

The researchers analyzed 12,616 E. coli isolates from retail chicken, turkey, pork, and beef purchased in in eight counties in Southern California, USA. But they said they believe that the findings are likely applicable anywhere.

“These infections are likely to occur anywhere the contaminated meat is consumed,” said senior author Lance B. Price, PhD, professor at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at The George Washington University.

UTIs more common in females

Around 88% of the urinary tract infections (UTIs) reported in the study occurred in females. This is not surprising since females are 30 times more likely than males to acquire a UTI.

Sherry Ross, MD, OB-GYN and women’s health expert at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA, explained why. Ross wasn’t involved in the study.

“The female anatomy is a setup for infections of the bladder,” Ross told Healthline.

“The bladder and its tubing, called the urethra, sit directly along the length of the vagina. Urine exits the body through this very short tube. The opening of the urethra is a tiny hole right above the entrance into the vagina that leads into the bladder.”

“E. coli-contaminated meat sources can be unexpectedly transferred to the hands and other communal surfaces,” she continued, “[and] easily be transferred by touch to the anal area. Since the anal area is near the urethra, transfer of this harmful bacteria into the bladder can occur, increasing the risk of a UTI,” Ross continued.

Dr Lance B. Price explained that socioeconomic factors drive UTI infection rates.

“One of the bottom lines from our study is that people living in the poorest neighborhoods are at the greatest risk for getting food-borne UTIs,” he said.

How does E. coli get into food?

Dr Price proposed that industrial agricultural practices are likely amplifying UTI rates caused by E. coli.

“Livestock producers could vaccinate against the highest-risk strains of E. coli to eliminate them in the animals and, potentially, reduce disease in humans and the animals themselves,” Price said.

Ross noted that it was traditionally assumed that stool containing E. coli would be “transferred to the bladder during sexual activity, but now, studies show this bacteria can come directly from an animal source if proper hand hygiene is not followed.”

Food safety practices

In the home, you can reduce the risk of zoonotic infection with strategic food safety practices such as washing hands thoroughly before and after handling raw meat and during food preparation, washing hands thoroughly after using the restroom, cooking poultry, pork, and beef thoroughly, and avoiding eating undercooked or raw animal foods. You can also avoid cross-contamination in food preparation by not cutting raw meat on the same surfaces, including cutting boards or countertops, on which you prepare other foods.