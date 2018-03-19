Students excel in NBL’s Shs 1.8bn scholarship

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Beer Maker, Nile Breweries Limited has announced the exceptional performance of the 2017 Equality Scholarship candidates.

The beneficiaries that completed their O and A level examinations are set to join S5 and university respectively under the Shs1.8 billion scholarship programme called Equality Scholarship.

“Central to this scholarship is academic excellence. All our beneficiaries performed well and we continue to support them,” said Onapito Ekomoloit on March 07, the Legal and Corporate Affairs Director, NBL.

The company, which selects the beneficiaries from schools in communities that grow barley and sorghum used for beer making, sponsors bright pupils from rural primary schools to study in Uganda’s prestigious secondary schools.

So far, the programme has 71 beneficiaries from the districts of; Budaka, Bukedea, Buikwe, Bundibugyo, Dokolo, Hoima, Isingiro, Kabarole, Kamuli, Kanungu, Katakwi, Kiryandongo, Kisoro, Kitgum, Kween, Lira, Mubende, Nebbi, Ngora, Ntungamo, Oyam, Soroti and Zombo.