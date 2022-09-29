Student in Kaliro shot dead in operation against illegal fishing

Kaliro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 17-year-old boy was on Wednesday shot dead during an operation by the Fisheries Protection Unit in Kaliro district.

Reagan Damba, a senior two student at Bulamogi college in Gadumire sub-county was shot in the back and he bled to death.

It is alleged that members of the unit and police marine unit dispatched their teams to arrest dozens of fishermen who were using beach seines and small boats on Lake Kyoga’s waters within the Kaliro territory contrary to the set guidelines.

The fishermen however, turned violent and started pelting the security personnel with stones while others pushed the FPU boats with an aim of sinking them.

The security personnel retaliated by firing live ammunition in the air. It is reported that Damba was hit by a stray bullet and collapsed dead in the boat.

Officials from both FPU and police have declined to comment about the matter.

Adonia Wako, a fisherman attached to Butambala landing site says that he appreciates FPU for intensifying their efforts of cleaning the lake, however, there has been an infiltration of rowdy youths who prefer violence rather than lawful means of imploring acceptable fishing practices, which he blames for triggering the violence.

URN