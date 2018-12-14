Street vending banned during festive season

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister for Kampala, Beti Kamya has said street vending and noise pollution will not be tolerated in the city during the festive season.

Kamya says the city usually gets congested during the festive period with street vendors and buyers, which she says causes traffic jams, pick pocketing and accidents.

Addressing journalists at media centre on Thursday, Kamya reiterated that street vending is illegal and that persons who engage in it will be arrested, their goods impounded and prosecuted.

Kamya also warned against noise pollution. She said that religious leaders should minimize the noise levels in areas where the Churches are located.”

On traffic jam in the city, she said it is caused by factors that include illegal parking and illegal stages. “This will not be accepted and we do implore all taxi operators to utilize the existing taxi parks and gazetted stages,” she said.

Kamya said that the Kampala metropolitan police commander has assured her of heightened operations during the festive season.

“The Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander has assured me of intensified foot and motorised patrols to deter burglaries, mugging, drug abuse, thefts and other crimes associated with festive season,” she said.

***

URN