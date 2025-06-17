Street racing returns to Jinja City

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Street racing is an informal phenomenon often embraced by motorsport enthusiasts on the sidelines of Federation of Motorsport Uganda–sanctioned events.

Over the weekend, this phenomenon returned to Jinja City, where dozens of motorsport fans showcased their racing prowess, mostly using Subaru series vehicles.

The fans converged at the Banana Resort Beach racing course in Njeru for a night of drags and drifting. Typically, participants coordinate with traffic police to temporarily close sections of Clive Road West and Main Street in Jinja City’s Southern Division to facilitate the races.

These street races draw large crowds, with spectators lining both sides of the roads, cheering for drivers with superior vehicles and drifting skills. Some fans climb atop their cars and motorcycles, while others watch from the upper floors of nearby buildings for a better view.

The thick exhaust smoke and thunderous engine blasts add to the adrenaline-filled atmosphere, keeping spectators thrilled throughout the night.

Alamanzan Musisi, a participant, said these self-organized racing sessions create lasting memories for both racers and spectators. He noted that such events help popularize motorsport, especially for fans who are unable to attend official competitions due to other commitments.

Esther Namubiru added that the races have attracted amateur drivers eager to test their vehicles’ high-speed potential without requiring any modifications. She believes the growing interest presents an opportunity for investors to establish proper racing facilities, which could yield significant returns due to the sport’s crowd-pulling nature.

However, beyond police assistance in blocking off roads, no other formal safety measures are in place. Spectators and drivers alike are left to bear the risk of potential accidents. Additionally, the races have drawn criticism over their noise pollution. Hassan Omar, a resident of Jinja’s central business district, said the lack of advance notice disturbs nearby communities. While he enjoys motorsport, he said the sudden loud noises often disrupt his sleep after long working days.

URN