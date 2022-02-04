Strange disease kills over 50 animals in Busia

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Livestock farmers in Busia district are counting losses after losing 55 cows to a strange disease.

The affected cows present with loss of appetite, weight and die within 5 days. According to the farmers, the meat of dead cattle appears yellowish.

The cases have been reported in Okame, Amagoro and Alupe villages in Mawero parish, Buteba sub-county, Tiira town council and part of Busitema sub-county among others.

Residents claim that the cows contracted the disease after drinking water contaminated with mercury dumped by artisanal gold miners in Omanye, Salama and part of Alupe streams.

The contaminated water looks reddish. The concerned residents have raised concerns about their safety and appealed to the relevant authorities to intervene.

Margret Emadawu, George Etyang and Alex Oteba are some of the residents who lost their cows to the strange ailment.

They explain that they tried to treat the affected cows in vain. Margret Emadawu says that they currently collect water from a borehole more than 2kilometers away for their animals.

Charles Orute, the LC I chairperson of Okame-Amagoro village says that they have lost more than 30 cows after drinking contaminated water.

He says that unfortunately, residents expose their lives to danger by eating the meat of the dead cows.

Pascal Amone, the deputy speaker of Tiira town council says that they have repeatedly raisin concern with the town council authorities and have resolved to visit companies and artisan gold miners over the matter.

Dr. Patrick Barasa, the Busia district veterinary officer has also confirmed receiving complaints from the livestock farmers, saying that they intend to collect some samples from the affected animals for testing to establish what is killing the animals.

