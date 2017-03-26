Stock Ugandan goods, Kyambadde tells supermarkets

As a way to promote Ugandan goods under the Buy Uganda Build Uganda (BUBU) policy Minister for Trade and Industry Amelia Kyambadde has said supermarkets should stock 40% of Ugandan goods on their shelves to increase their visibility on the local market. “BUBU is expected to create more jobs, increase domestic revenue, tap into potential of local raw materials, improve standards of Ugandan products and deal with the problem of trade deficit,” Kyambadde remarked at the launch for the action plan for BUBU. Supermarkets have multiplied in major towns but the number of Ugandan goods has been low compared to those of goods from Kenya and other Asian and European nations.

