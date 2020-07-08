Stella Nyanzi arrested for inciting traders to demonstrate in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Kampala is holding Makerere University Researcher, Dr Stella Nyanzi over staging an illegal demonstration. Nyanzi was picked near Nakasero market where together with two others had gone to mobilize arcade traders to protest the continued lockdown on their businesses.

Nyanzi, who has expressed interest in contesting for the Kampala Woman Member of Parliament position, says its wrong for the government to continue denying the people working from arcades to resume their businesses for the fear of the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking to reporters at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala on Wednesday, Patrick Onyango, the spokesperson of Kampala Metropolitan police said its fruitless for any group to think that they can demonstrate to force the government to reopen their businesses. He cautioned traders not to be used by politicians whose only aim is to advance their political interests.

Onyango said Nyanzi together with the colleagues are going to be charged in court with two counts; incitement and engaging in acts that are likely to cause the spread of the coronavirus.

People especially those whose businesses remain under lockdown have increasingly become agitated with the government. Some have questioned the rationale behind opening some businesses and leaving others closed yet all of them deal with the same people.

Boda boda cyclists on Monday dragged the government to court to compel it to lift a ban on their operations.

Currently, Uganda’s coronavirus cases stand at 977. Of these, 904 people have recovered.

*****

URN