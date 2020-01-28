Statehouse Anti Corruption Unit arrests Kaberamaido CAO

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kaberamaido Chief Administrative Officer, Pius Epaju is in trouble for alleged embezzlement and abuse of office. He was picked up by the State House Anti- Corruption Unit, which has reportedly been hunting for him since March, 2019.

Epaju, formerly the Amolatar Chief Administrative Officer was nabbed from his office in Kaberamaido on Monday.

It is alleged that over Shillings 46 million was requested for and paid out for works on Amolatar to Amai hospital road, Odyak trading centre to Kitareba and another from Amolatar health centre IV to Abeja landing site in Amolatar district in the 2018/2019 financial year.

That money was meant for fuel and facilitation for Amolatar district staff to undertake works on the roads using available equipment.

However according to the Auditor General’s report, no work was done in the 1st and 2nd quarter, and the staff instead undertook the works using 3rd quarter releases from Uganda Road Fund.

Stanley Eroku, the Spokesperson Statehouse Anti- Corruption Unit, says the CAO fled arrest when the unit interrogated officers from Lango sub region last year.

“He has been hiding since March last year but we managed to arrest him yesterday. He will be produced to court soon and details of his case shall be availed shortly”, Eroku said on phone.

The Anti- Corruption unit headed by Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema conducted investigative meetings with leaders and councilors as well as Wananchi in Alebtong, Dokolo and Amolatar district in March last year where ten officials were arrested and detained.

It is alleged that over Shillings 700 million meant for government projects was mismanaged in the different districts of Lango sub region.

