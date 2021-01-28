State withdraws case of defacing posters against CAA human resource boss

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A case of defacing campaign posters that had been filed against Effrance Musimenta Mbagaya, the acting Director Human Resource and Administration at Uganda Civil Aviation Authority-UCAA, has been withdrawn.

Mbagaya reportedly sanctioned the removal of President Yoweri Museveni’s campaign posters which were pinned at the civil aviation head offices at Entebbe Airport, in contravention of section 78 of the Presidential Elections Act. The posters had been pinned on the gate, the walls and other environs around the building, raising complaints that CAA is a public office which should not be seen to be advancing interests of any presidential candidate.

In the aftermath, she was arrested by Special Forces Command (SFC) officers when she appeared at the Aviation Police Station at Entebbe Airport to record a statement on the matter. According to the law, a person who defaces campaign posters of any candidate is liable to a fine not exceeding 480,000 Shillings or imprisonment for one year or both, upon conviction.

But today, State Attorney Jean Nareeba told the court presided over by Magistrate Juliet Nakitende that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Jane Frances Abodo, has discontinued proceedings against Mbagaya. The court also heard that the National Resistance Movement -NRM party had written a letter on January 19, 2021, indicating that it was not interested in pursuing the matter.

The NRM had earlier on held a discussion with Musimenta, and, according to sources, the party was convinced that Musimenta’s actions were well-intentioned” and that “she did not intend to deface or maliciously remove the posters.

Meanwhile, last month UCAA advertised the position of Director Human Resource and Administration. Musimenta, however, says she is not affected because she is the substantive Human Resource Manager Training and Development.

