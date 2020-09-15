Standard Chartered unveils visa programme for clients

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Standard Chartered Bank Uganda has unveiled a 360° rewards program which is an end to-end solution managing ‘earn and burn’ of reward points via a comprehensive rewards catalogue for debit cards.

The bank said on Spet.14 that the program is hosted on a platform that was developed with VISA to run a best in class loyalty program with clients earning reward points for all spends.

This programme is free of charge and clients can use any visa enabled point of sale location to transact.

The bank’s clients will earn reward points for every Shs 10,000 spent on retail purchases using the bank’s visa card range to shop – for example; groceries, fuel, dining and more, online or at any Point of Sale (POS) location.

The points will be redeemed for exciting items through the 360° rewards program.

Standard Chartered Bank Head for Retail Banking Moses Rutahigwa said it is befitting to reward their clients who are increasingly embracing digital banking.

The points earned can be redeemed for airtime, shopping, dining, travel tickets, hotel, car rentals, merchandise and e-vouchers.