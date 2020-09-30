Standard chartered bank targets youth with Shs920million partnership

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Julius Businge | Standard Chartered Bank Uganda in partnership with their NGO partner, Challenges Worldwide have launched the scale-up of the Youth to Work (Y2W) programme worth Shs920million, it said on Sept.29.

Youth to Work is a flagship employability programme which was launched in 2019 as part of the Futuremakers by Standard Chartered programme.

Futuremakers is the global initiative driven by the Standard Chartered Foundation (SCF) and has the objectives of tackling inequality and promote economic inclusion for young people focusing on three pillars – entrepreneurship, employability and education.

In 2019, the Bank and Challenges Group worked together to pilot the approach in Kampala with fantastic results, including 70% of the cohort receiving job placements.

During the virtual launch, Albert Saltson, the CEO Standard Chartered Bank Uganda said, the programme comes at the right time when communities and businesses are struggling to keep afloat following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and its negative impact.

“We are confident that by availing young graduates with an opportunity to gain invaluable experience in Small and Growing Businesses (SGBs), we will not only drive positive change for the enterprises that will participate in the programme but to the youth as well,” Saltson said.

The Y2W programme structure follows a management consultancy approach as well as incorporating youth skills development. Through the programme, graduates are enrolled into intensive training on key business consultancy skills using accredited training from the Chartered Management Institute (CMI).

