Stanbic partners with Vivo Energy, UBL, others to save the environment

Kampala , Uganda | Julius Businge | On May 18, Stanbic Bank Uganda partnered with Vivo Energy Uganda, National Environment Management Authority, Uganda Breweries Limited and Next Media Services to protect the environment through a new campaign dubbed ‘Taasa Obutonde.’

Taasa Obutonde means ‘let us save the environment.’

The campaign, which was unveiled at Namboole Stadium, near Kampala City Centre, seeks to protect the environment through targeted messages, documentaries and skits on television and online platforms to ensure greater awareness over a period of three years.

In its first year, it will focus its awareness on plastics and pollution. The partners would engage the population on how to dispose of plastics and mitigate the negative impact of pollution.

It is also in line with the year’s World Environment Day theme, which will be ‘Ecosystem Restoration’ – a call on world leaders and the populations to pay special focus on creating a good relationship with nature and to focus on preventing and reversing the loss of degraded natural ecosystems to fight the impacts of climate change.

Studies estimate that in Uganda, an average of 1,500 tonnes of plastic waste is generated daily, with only 500 tonnes properly managed. This indicates a collection efficiency of 30%, implying that most of the waste generated is not safely recycled and goes into the environment.

Stanbic Bank’s Head of Corporate Communications, Cathy Adengo said the Bank continues to play a transformative role in Uganda’s economy and prioritize sustainable development through the implementation of its social, economic and environmental framework.

“As strong advocates of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the Bank aims to do business the right way which means being aware of the indirect impact of our actions onto the societies we operate and future generations. If we want to preserve the environment we operate in, we must act now.” Adengo said.

Vivo Energy Uganda’s Managing Director, Gilbert Assi said, it has been proven that irresponsible use and disposal of plastics has far-reaching environmental and health risks to human and animal life.

The other partners said, the Taasa Obutonde campaign will sensitize Ugandans about these dangers, create awareness about the safe disposal of plastics and drive behavioural change for the good of the environment.

The National Environment Management Authority Executive Director, Tom Okurut pledged to support the campaign throughout.