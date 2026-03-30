Stanbic Matchplay rolls on to Rd 2 at Entebbe Club

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | The Stanbic Bank Match Play Golf Challenge picked momentum on Saturday, with 32 teams advancing into round 2 at Entebbe Club.

Last year’s winners, the senior pair of Charles Kabunga and Steven Kitamirike, advanced to Round 2 with a 1-up victory over Paul Kaheru and Club Trustee Maxi Byenkya.

Club Vice Chairman Paul Ojambo and Mary Louise Simpkins Memorial Golf Club Chairman Herbert Kamuntu were 5 and 4 winners over the pair of Timothy Okanya and James Okanya.

A total of 180 golfers took part in the weekend tournament, with several players playing in the subsidiary category. The next round will be held on April 11. The tournament is sponsored by Stanbic Bank Uganda, with co sponsors Cfao Motors Uganda, Johnnie Walker, Uganda Airlines, and Afrisafe Risk Consultants

Last week Cfao Motors handed over Berna Musanabera’s brand new Toyota Corolla, Cross Hybrid, after hitting a historic ace in the qualifiers in February.