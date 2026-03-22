Stanbic Bank launches ‘Kikole Ku Speedii’ to accelerate digital banking experience

Kampala, Uganda | BUSINESS CORRESPONDENT | Stanbic Bank Uganda has unveiled a new campaign, ‘Kikole Ku Speedii,’ aimed at making banking services faster, simpler, and more convenient for its clients and customers.

Speaking at the launch, Head of Personal Banking Israel Arinaitwe said the initiative marks a shift from traditional banking processes to a more affordable, efficient, digital experience.

“We are moving from an era of paperwork and patience to one of speed and convenience,” he said, noting that the campaign aligns with the bank’s purpose: ‘Uganda is our home we drive her growth’ and also complements the government’s goal for a Tenfold GDP growth by 2040.

The campaign focuses on three key areas: easy account opening, seamless transactions, and faster access to credit. Customers can now open accounts within minutes using a national ID, carry out transactions digitally, and access loans of up to sh350 million more quickly through the bank’s online platforms.

Arinaitwe said through its Positive Impact Agenda, the bank remains committed to supporting women, youth, and farmers, while advancing its five strategic pillars: financial inclusion, job creation, infrastructure development, climate resilience, and corporate philanthropy.

“This initiative comes in a special year as Stanbic marks 35 years of supporting Uganda’s socio-economic transformation, backed by our parent company, Standard Bank Group,” he said.

Head of Digital Banking Yvone Namutosi said the innovations are based on customer feedback and are designed to address everyday banking challenges and common pain points.

“Our platforms go beyond just banking. Customers can now access services such as bank statements, embassy letters, and other documents instantly from their phones at no cost,” she said.

To mark the launch, the bank also introduced interest-free loans of up to UGX 5 million for new customers using its digital channels.

Meanwhile, Head of Affluent Banking Arthur Kiwanuka said, “By incorporating Stanbic Apps, we are also enhancing our hybrid model for affluent clients, combining 24/7 self-service convenience with personalized digital tools and in-person interactions.”

He said the digital transformation extends across the bank’s entire ecosystem, including branch upgrades and enhanced card services.

“Our goal is simple: a branch visit should be a matter of choice, not necessity. We want customers to walk into a branch only when it truly matters, not because they have no alternative,” he said.

Kiwanuka added that the bank is rolling out self-service machines to reduce the need for branch visits. These machines enable customers to make deposits, withdrawals, forex exchanges, and other transactions.