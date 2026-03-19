St Peter’s College old boys AGM today

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The St Peter’s College Tororo Old Boys Association (SPECTOBA) will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Hotel Africana in Kampala from 3pm today, with a new leadership team expected to take over for the next two years.

Top on the agenda at the AGM today will be discussions on the way forward and how to sustain annual fundraising dinners, education standards at excellence awards, the TC football league and updates on renovations that old boys have done at the school.

At their last fundraising dinner in 2024, then Chief Justice Owiny Dollo pledged to “help make St Peter’s College great again” as a sh3.1 billion drive by old boys of the Tororo school kicked off with a dinner at Silver Springs Hotel in Kampala.

Funds from the 2024 TC dinner have been used to create a new deep well-based, pumped, piped water system throughout the school campus with an overhead steel tank of over 50,000 litres.

The TC League has been running for 3-4 years as the recurrent platform to reconnect the Tororo College boys in Kampala, forge professional and business networks and raise some revenue for SPECTOBA and the recovery of TC.

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