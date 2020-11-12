Ssebadduka arrested over alleged death threats to Supreme Court justices

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Detectives at Criminal Investigations Directorate have arrested a 36-year-old man accused of threatening to kill Ugandan judges in seven days.

Assistant Superintendent of Police –ASP Charles Twine, identified the arrested man as Ivan Samuel Ssebadduka, a resident of Zzana town along Entebbe road in Wakiso district.

Police said Ssebadduka wrote a letter abusing Chief Justice Alfonse Owinyi Dollo but also added that the judges are going to be killed in not more than a week. Twine said Ssebadduka’s threats could not be treated lightly since some of the recent threats towards prominent persons have actually turned into murder.

“As police, we have capacity to protect the judges but we cannot ignore these threats. Such threats have previously happened and people have indeed been killed. We have arrested him and we need to know what his actual motive is,” ASP Twine said.

Some of the people who received threats and were actually killed include Prosecutor Joan Kagezi, Buyende DPC Muhammad Kirumira, Police spokesperson AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi, Sheikh Mustafa Bahiga, Sheikh Kirya and Maj Muhammad Kiggundu.

Ssebadduka was last week summoned by the Supreme Court to explain why he shouldn’t be found guilty for contempt of court after he used inappropriate language against the judges in one of his recent application. Nevertheless, Ssebadduka returned early this week with more insults and threats.

Seven Judges of Supreme Court led by the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo last week summoned Ssebadduka to give reasons why he abused them and used inappropriate language in his application asking Supreme Court to block virtual presidential campaigns and suspend the requirement for presidential aspirants to collect signatures for their nominations.

In his application, Ssebadduka described judges as a “council of fools.” The suspect who is now in hands of CID also described Electoral Commission chairman, the president of Uganda and Ministry of Health officials as ignorant and unintelligible on the basics of COVID-19.

ASP Twine said detectives are going to subject Ssebadduka to a mental check and if he is found to be of sound mind, he will face charges ranging from threatening violence to treason depending on evidence that will be gathered.

Ssebadduka according to CID attempted to stand for president in this ongoing elections period but he did not succeed. But it is not known why he is attacking and threatening Judges and Electoral Commission officials.

