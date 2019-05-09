Spurs shock Ajax to set date with Liverpool

Amsterdam, Netherlands | AFP | Lucas Moura scored a dramatic 96th-minute winner to cap a brilliant hat-trick as Tottenham fought back from three goals down on aggregate to stun Ajax 3-2 on Wednesday and set up a Champions League final against Liverpool.

After a 1-0 victory in London last week, Ajax appeared in total control after first-half goals from Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech.

But Moura scored twice in four second-half minutes before the Brazilian sent Spurs into only the second ever all-English final, against Liverpool in Madrid on June 1, on away goals with his last-gasp effort.

STARTING LINE UPS

Ajax (4-3-3)

Andre Onana; Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt (capt), Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico; Lasse Schoene, Donny van de Beek, Frenkie de Jong; Hakim Ziyech, Kasper Dolberg, Dusan Tadic

Coach: Erik ten Hag (NED)

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1)

Hugo Lloris (capt); Kieran Trippier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose; Victor Wanyama, Moussa Sissoko; Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura; Son Heung-min

Coach: Mauricio Pochettino (ARG)