Spes Medical Centre set to host sexual and reproductive health camp March 7th

Spes Medical Centre expands Community Health access with Comprehensive Reproductive Health Camp

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On the eve of the International Women’s Day celebrations, Spes Medical Centre Kitintale will host a Sexual and Reproductive Health Camp for all on Saturday, 7th March. The camp, which will mainly offer free and subsidised services, will place special emphasis on supporting expecting mothers, promoting early childhood planning, and providing guidance to couples experiencing fertility challenges.

“Reproductive health is foundational to family stability and national development. When maternal health services are accessible, we reduce preventable complications, maternal mortality, and newborn risks,” said Dr Jawadu Niwamanya, Lead Doctor at the Kitintale branch.

He added that “early screening, timely antenatal care, and informed family planning empower women and couples to make safe, confident decisions about their health. Improving maternal health outcomes is not only a medical priority but also a community responsibility.”

Uganda continues to face challenges related to maternal health, preventable infections, and limited access to reproductive health education, particularly among underserved communities. By providing free and subsidized services, Spes Medical Centre aims to bridge knowledge gaps, encourage early testing, and promote preventive care practices that can significantly reduce long-term health burdens.

“Giving back to the community is part of our underlying objectives, and it is also in line with Ministry of Health guidelines and a responsibility we take seriously,” said Dr Alice Hope Banga, Director of Spes Medical Centre.

She added that “healthcare costs continue to rise, but access must not shrink. Our goal is to ensure that even with increasing operational expenses, communities can still receive quality, dignified care at affordable rates. We are investing locally in infrastructure and skilled personnel so that Ugandans do not have to travel far or pay excessively for essential services.”

The camp that will run from 8:00am to 5:00pm will also offer free HIV Testing and counselling, urinalysis tests, blood pressure screening, diabetes screening, breast cancer screening and Ultrasound Scans at subsidized rates

This month’s initiative comes a month after Specs Medical Centre’s Namugongo branch successfully conducted a dental health camp as part of its annual corporate social responsibility initiatives. The camp provided preventive dental screenings and education, reinforcing the centre’s belief that prevention is both lifesaving and cost-saving.

Since its establishment in 2022, Spes Medical Centre has remained steadfast in its mission to narrow the healthcare access gap. Through community camps, structured service delivery, and technology-integrated care systems, the Centre continues to demonstrate that hope is not abstract. It is measured in screenings conducted, mothers supported, children immunized, and families educated.

“Rooted in a philosophy inspired by structured and technology-driven healthcare models admired abroad, the centre emphasises professional staffing, patient experience, and sustainable ownership. Its mission is clear – to bring high-standard, affordable healthcare closer to Ugandans who need it most,” an official said ahead of the camp.