Speeding vehicle knocks foot pilgrim dead

Lyantonde, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lyantonde police are holding a driver for knocking dead a Catholic pilgrim while walking to the Uganda Martyrs shrine in Namugongo. Jovita Tukahiirwa, 54, was knocked dead by a speeding Toyota harrier registration number UBH 186F along the Mbarara-Kampala highway.

The late Tukahiirwa was part of 44 Catholic foot pilgrims that set off from Kitwe Catholic parish in Ntugamo district and met her death in Akagate trading center between Kiruhura and Lyantonde districts, 135 kilometers into her journey of faith to Namugongo shrine for the June 3rd annual Uganda Martyrs day celebrations.

The group began the 395-kilometer journey on Friday last week. The deceased had moved slightly ahead of her colleagues and was attempting to cross on the other side of the highway when she was knocked. Joel Komaketch, the Kiruhura District Police Commander says that they arrested the driver and impounded the vehicle for overspeeding on the highway in disregard for the safety of the foot pilgrims and other pedestrians.

“We have consistently been asking the drivers to slow down their vehicle for purposes of securing the pilgrims in this season, but maybe some people are just ignoring our requests,” he noted. He however noted that the driver is out on police bond with guidance from the Resident State Attorney. Komaketch notes that because some of the foot pilgrims are from typical villages, they are not familiar with traffic guidelines.

Reverend Father Deo Mugisha, the Kitwe Parish Priest who flagged off the pilgrims says that the deceased’s body was returned home for a decent burial. He explains that prior to flagging off the foot pilgrims, they gave them reflector jackets and asked them to move as a group.

“But the other group members have proceeded well and we are continuously guiding them on safety from the vehicles and other problems they may encounter on the way,” he said.

*****

URN