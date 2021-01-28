Special interest elections in Agago conducted until 7pm

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Election of the special interest group in Agago District went on until 7 pm past the stipulated time. This came as elections exercise especially for the Youth Councilors to the District Local government councils kicked off late by 1 pm.

It followed early morning confusion in which youth delegates protested and blocked voting accusing the Electoral Commission of using an old voters’ register for the election process.

Tonny Okello, a delegate from Patongo Town Council says the voter register had been used last year in the election of Parish Committees. He notes that the angry youth couldn’t accept to vote for fear of vote-rigging.

It took more than five hours for a new voter register was brought before the elections could kick start.

Up to 7 PM, youth delegates were still seen in the queue waiting to cast their votes for Youth councillors at Kal Headquarters in Patongo Town Council. The delegates were from the Sub counties of Agengo, Patongo and Patongo Town Councils that had not yet cast their votes.

Martin Agwa, another delegate from Patongo Sub-county who hasn’t cast his vote expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of the electoral commission for the mix up that delayed the polls.

The Agago District Deputy Returning officer Julius Arinaitwe says the elections kicked off late and had to be completed.

Meanwhile, elections for councillors for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), Workers Representatives to District Local Government Councils, and older persons went on uninterrupted.

Results indicate that Charles Oyoo Oyaro an independent candidate won the seat with 19 votes defeating Joseph Okidi of National Resistance Movement Party who got only 11 votes.

For the Older persons, NRM Timothy Oyugi won the race defeating his challenger Samson Oboke who garnered only nine votes on an independent ticket.

URN