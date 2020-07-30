Special application window sought for students who missed university deadlines

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu University has said that they will consider admitting students who did not apply to the University for study after the deadline. The deadline for application to the University was June 10, from which, the university released an admission list of 4,000 students on July 24.

But like for all universities across the country, the process was conducted during a lockdown which affected the participation of several students who otherwise qualify to join higher institutions of learning. This is because many of them could not travel amidst a ban on both public and private transport, coupled with other restrictions that affected daily routines and livelihoods.

Kilak North MP Anthony Akol told Parliament on Wednesday that several private students from the border districts who were locked out of the 2020/2021 university admissions because of the lockdown need to be given special consideration to apply, even after the deadlines. Akol says that several learners were left out of the process due to lack of internet, communication gaps, and for some, lack of transport.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga equally tasked the government to give an assurance that those who did not apply before the deadline will be considered. Based on this, State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysostom Muyingo Assured the MPs that students who were affected by the lockdown will be allowed to apply to the University under a special arrangement to ensure that no one is left behind.

James Onono Ojok, the Deputy Spokesperson Gulu University affirms that they will consider the students who did not apply, at the time of the deadline. He hastens to add that the university has been doing this on a case by case basis adding that they are opening a discussion with the legislator to ascertain the magnitude of the problem.

********

URN