Speaker Among gives minister’s ultimatum on tabling action reports

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker Anita Among, has given Ministers up to Tuesday, 22 November 2022 to present action taken reports to the House.

Rule 220 of the Rules of Procedure states that a Minister shall submit to Parliament an action taken report detailing what actions have been taken by the relevant ministry following the resolutions and recommendations of Parliament.

Ministers were scheduled to present their reports during plenary sitting on 17 November 2022.

However, the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, requested for two weeks, saying that the reports were still being consolidated.

“I handed over the reports to the President and there are some gaps. We request for more time to study the reports,” said Nabbanja.

Among, however, said that the ministers had ample time, since the start of the 11th Parliament in May 2021 to compile their reports.

“I am adjourning the House waiting for action taken reports. Since we are a people-centred Parliament, we need action taken reports,” she said.

She explained that action taken reports enable Parliament to identify challenges faced by government and subsequently provide appropriate interventions.

“We come here to debate for the good of our people. How shall we be evaluated? Even if you go to school, you can always be evaluated by your performance, “Among said.

Maurice Kibalya, Bugabula County South MP said that there is no reason for Members of Parliament (MPs) to continue holding proceedings without action taken reports.

“I move a motion that House is adjourned for two weeks until action taken reports are handled. We cannot sit again,” he said.

Bugiri Municipality MP, Asuman Basalirwa, said that if the action taken reports are not prioritised, they will be over taken by events.

“Each time a resolution is made, a report is presented, action is promised by the Government. They even give themselves timelines which they never fulfil. Are we proceeding well if we concede to the request by the Premier that we wait and a full report comes regarding the various actions?” Basalirwa asked.

*****

SOURCE: UGANDA PARLIAMENT MEDIA