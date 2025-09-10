Speaker Among fronts inclusivity in global governance

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Speaker Anita Among urged member states of the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organisation (AALCO) to anchor their work on promoting inclusivity in global governance.

Among, who was delivering President Yoweri Museveni’s message at the opening ceremony of the 63rd Annual Session of AALCO held at the Speke Resort Munyonyo and Conference Centre, on Monday, 08 September 2025, urged member states to ensure respect of diversity and inclusivity.

“Promoting inclusivity in global governance will facilitate advocacy for stronger representation of Asian and African perspectives in international legal fora, ensuring that our values, aspirations and perspectives are reflected in global frameworks,” Among read the President’s message.

The Speaker also urged the AALCO secretariat to among others, strengthen member engagement, enhance legal capacity and address emerging issues.

“Enhancing legal capacity will support our nations in building the expertise and institutional frameworks needed to participate effectively in international law-making, ensuring that our legal systems are robust and responsive,” she said.

In his message, Museveni underscored AALCO’s role in tackling global issues such as climate change, the protection of migrant workers, the fight against transnational crime, and the legal implications of emerging technologies.

“AALCO is uniquely positioned to ensure that Asia and Africa do not merely react to global legal developments but actively shape them to reflect our priorities, notably sustainable development, sovereignty, and justice,” he said.

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Norbert Mao, who is heading the Uganda’s delegation, said AALCO is the largest gathering on legal issues since 2010 when Uganda hosted the review conference on Rome Statute and is looking forward to solutions for the shared global challenges.

“I am convinced that at the end of these deliberations, there will be decisions and recommendations that will help to shape a better world but more importantly, we hope to go back to our own countries and tell people that international law matters,” Mao said at the conference that runs from 08 to 12 September 2025.

H.E. Dr Kamalinne Pinitpuvadol, the Secretary General of AALCO, said over the next five days, the conference will address a wide range of issues of shared concern such as trade and investment law, asset and recovery law, legal protection of migrant workers, legal issues in outer space, among others.

With a growing membership of 49 countries, AALCO provides a critical platform for its member states to address shared legal challenges and perspectives.

This is the second time Uganda is hosting this highest decision-making body since its admission in 1979 with the first being in 1993.

SOURCE: Parliament of Uganda