SPCs in Kabale protest delayed payment of allowances

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Special Police Constables- SPCs who were deployed to provide security during the general elections in Kabale district is protesting delayed payment of their allowances.

More than 1,500 SPCs were recruited in the Kigezi region. On Friday, about 60 of the constables stormed Kabale Central Police Station to demand payment of allowances. They argued that in addition to their monthly earning of 375,200 Shillings, they were also promised 40,000 Shillings per voting day, which they are yet to receive.

Sivan Niwahereza and Cliff Tabaro, some of the SPCs say that they were forced to storm Kabale police station after both district and electoral commission failed to explain reasons behind the delayed payment of the allowances. They wonder why allowances have delayed yet officials are sure of how constables were toiling to transport themselves to and from polling stations to provide security.

Nickson Muhumuza and Denis Barugahare, other constables regret why they joined to provide security during elections. They say that due to the delayed release of allowances, they are unable to raise money to buy personal needs.

Elly Maate, the Police Spokesperson for Kigezi region says that there is no cause for alarm because their allowances will be released next week.

Abdul Naduli Musisi, Kabale District Returning Officer said that he will comment on the matter later because he was attending a meeting Mbarara.

