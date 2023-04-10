South Sudan, Uganda security authorities commit safe cross border movement for refugees

Lamwo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security officials in South Sudan and Uganda have pledged to ensure safe and secure entry and exit for refugees from South Sudan. The goal is to address and mitigate human rights abuses, conflicts, and challenges with essential social services along the border, which greatly affect refugees and host communities.

The initiative is being supported by the Lutheran World Federation (LWF) through the Cross-border Opportunities for Migration, Peace, and Self-Sustenance (COMPASS) project. The project aims to work with almost 73,000 people in the Eastern Equatorial region of South Sudan and refugee settlements in Northern Uganda.

The collaborative initiative for peace-building, protection, and livelihoods will run for three years and is funded by the European Union, UNOPS, and Bread for the World, with a total of EUR 1.2 million. Jennifer Adong, LWF Programs Manager for Lamwo district, expressed concern during an interview about the lack of and denial of social services to refugees as they transit to the two countries.

Phoebe Akullu, the Settlement Commandant for Palabek under the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), emphasized the need for coordination on the security and protection of refugees and host communities.

Geoffrey Osborn Oceng, Lamwo Resident District Commissioner, stated that incoming and outgoing refugees have often been denied access to essential services such as health, education, water, and agricultural production, which he believes the initiative will address.

He also disclosed that Uganda has signed a pact with South Sudan for harmonious coexistence while working together to foster peace and security.

Akileo Mboya, Commissioner of Budi County in the Eastern Equatorial in South Sudan, pledged to ensure safe and healthy cross-border working relationships.

URN