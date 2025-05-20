SOROTI: Okello gets 55 years in jail for rape, Ongodia 40 for murder

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Soroti High Court has sentenced 34-year-old David Okello to 55 years in prison for the crimes of rape and simple robbery, in a judgment that the court says should serve as a stern warning to society. Soroti High Court Resident Judge Boniface Wamala, while delivering the sentence, described Okello’s actions as “terrifying and unlawful.”

He emphasized the severity of the crime, highlighting how the assault left the victim, Okello’s aunt, traumatized and fleeing naked in front of her children after he took all her clothes. Before the sentence was handed down, Okello pleaded for leniency, citing health complications.

However, the court found compelling evidence presented by the prosecution that, on November 18, 2020, in Apokor Village, Soroti Subcounty, Okello raped a 40-year-old woman, beat her, and stole 30,000 shillings from her. A medical report confirmed swelling and inflammation of the victim’s private parts, attributed to both penetration and digital assault.

In a separate ruling, 24-year-old Stephen Ongodia has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of his father, George William Isenged, which occurred on January 16, 2020, in Atapar Village, Kateta Subcounty, Serere District. The prosecution presented evidence that Ongodia, following ongoing domestic disputes over his father’s refusal to arrange a marriage for him, attacked and killed him using a panga and an axe.

Six eyewitnesses testified that Ongodia approached his father armed with the two weapons. Both murder weapons were later recovered from the scene. Judge Wamala ruled that the prosecution had proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt, affirming Ongodia’s responsibility for the crime.

***

URN