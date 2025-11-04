SOROTI: Museveni recounts how UPDF crushed Otti

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni on Monday revisited the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) wartime exploits in Teso, recalling how government forces used air power to defeat a Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) rebels group led by Vincent Otti nearly two decades ago.

Addressing thousands of supporters at a campaign rally in Soroti City, Museveni narrated how the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) used gunships for the first time in Amuria District to “crush” Otti’s group — a moment he described as a turning point in the fight against insurgency.

“It was here in Teso that we finally defeated the rebels. In Amuria, at a place called Apopong, we used gunships for the first time and they crushed Vincent Otti’s group,” Museveni said.

“Before that, we were chasing the rebels on foot — what we called Aibang — fighting without sauce. The gunships became our sauce.”

The President said that victory in Teso marked a decisive moment in restoring peace across Uganda, emphasizing that NRM’s success was rooted not only in military might but in its ideological foundation of patriotism and pan-Africanism.

“Our contribution is not just the weapons, but the thinking that guides our politics and defence — rejecting sectarianism of tribe or religion and embracing patriotism,” he added.

Museveni, who was in the eastern city to drum up support for the NRM ahead of the upcoming elections, also used the rally to outline what he called the party’s “seven key contributions” to Uganda — including peace, infrastructure development, wealth creation, service delivery, market expansion, and free education.

He highlighted major infrastructure projects in Teso, including upgraded roads linking Soroti to Katine, Dokolo, Moroto and Kumi, as well as expanded electricity and water coverage across the region.

Turning to agriculture, Museveni encouraged farmers to adopt his “four-acre model,” which combines coffee, bananas, dairy, fruits, and poultry for commercial gain. He cited examples of local farmers who, through this model, have become employers and millionaires.

The President also renewed his push for free education in government schools, arguing that school managers who charge fees undermine opportunities for children from poor families.

“The private schools can charge, but government schools must remain free for the poor,” Museveni insisted.

Museveni appealed to the people of Teso to back the NRM, saying the party’s record on peace and development speaks for itself.

“It was from here that we restored peace to Uganda. Support the NRM to continue building the country,” he said.

Earlier Speaker of Parliament and NRM Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) Anita Among announced that Vice Chairperson for Eastern Uganda Calvin Echodu and Capt. Mike Mukula who formerly occupied the position had reconciled.

She said the two men were now ready to work together to deliver success for the mighty NRM Party.

*****

SOURCE: NRM MEDIA