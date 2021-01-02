Soroti diocese bishop condemns use of tear gas

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bishop of Soroti Diocese, Rt. Rev. Kosea Odongo has condemned the use of tear gas to disperse opposition supporters.

While delivering his New Year message at St. Peter’s Cathedral, Bishop Odongo said that it is a shame to live in a country which prioritizes procurement of tear gas yet there are no drugs in health facilities.

Odongo, who rallied the people of Soroti to turn up in big numbers on polling day, noted that it is only good leaders that have the country and the people they lead at heart.

Bishop Odongo also decried the high levels of corruption and election violence in the country.

He urged Ugandans to pray for peaceful elections, free from voter bribery and intimidation. He told his Christians to shun candidates encouraging violence.

Fr. Romanos Etwap, while preaching at Immaculate Conception urged Christians to pray for peaceful elections in the country.

