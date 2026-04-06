Soroti Bishop Eciru urges Catholics to embrace spiritual renewal, shun alcoholism

Soroti, Uganda | URN | The Bishop of Soroti Catholic Diocese, Rt. Rev. Joseph Eciru Oliach has called on Catholics to cleanse their lives and make room for Jesus as they celebrate Easter. He made the call while leading Easter Sunday prayers at Immaculate Conception Church in Soroti, where hundreds of believers gathered to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Bishop Eciru emphasized the need for spiritual renewal, urging the faithful to abandon old ways and embrace a new life in Christ. “Put junk out and make room for Jesus,” he said, stressing the importance of transformation during the Easter season. The bishop also spoke strongly against alcoholism, which he described as a growing concern within the community.

He challenged Catholics to step away from habits that undermine their spiritual growth.

“We Catholics need to quit leading the charge at local bars and focus on our spiritual journey,” he said.

“Easter people go about spreading peace, harmony, and healing the broken wounds,” he said, urging Christians to embody these values in their daily lives. Drawing inspiration from the example of Apostle Peter, the bishop called on Christians to remain steadfast in their faith and stand for the truth at all times, even in the face of challenges.

His message resonated with members of the congregation.

Samuel Ojolim, one of the faithful, welcomed the message, saying, “As Catholics, we should be setting an example, not leading others astray.” Another believer, Rosemary Akareut, said, “Enough is enough; it’s time to ditch the drinking of alcohol and focus on spiritual growth,” urging fellow Catholics to support the Bishop’s call for change.

The bishop had said, “We Catholics are the chairpersons, secretaries, and treasurers of drinking joints of alcohol; let us desist from drunkenness.”

Bishop Eciru encouraged believers to prioritize their faith over indulgence and to live as “true Easter people,” characterized by joy, hope, and zeal.