Son beheads father over land in Namisindwa

Namisindwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents in Namisindwa were gripped with shock on Friday when 24-year old man identified only as Wetaya slashed off his father’s head in a land wrangle.

The deceased has been identified as Wilson Masai, aged 70 years of and a resident of Bumakuma village Buwatuwa parish , Buwatuwa Sub County in Namisindwa district.

According to eye witnesses, Masai on Friday blamed his son for selling their piece of land and all properties which were on it last year.

Masai vowed to never give him any other piece of land which annoyed the son and he cut off his father’s head, killing him on spot. He took off with the sharp panga that he used to cut off his father’s head.

Sam Kundu the LC3 chairperson of Buwatuwa sub-county confirmed the incident, saying they are currently hunting for the killer whom will be handed over to police.

He also warned his residents against taking the law in their hands, saying they should take their misunderstandings to the police or local leaders.

However by press time police had not yet reached the scene.

*****

URN