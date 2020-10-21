Schools declining to admit new candidates

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Several city schools have declined to take in additional candidates citing varied reasons.

While reopening schools, the Education and Sports Ministry directed schools to admit scholars within their surroundings who wouldn’t wish to return to their former school because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, a number of school administrators in Kampala interviewed by URN say they can’t take in more candidates since they have hit the UNEB ceiling.

Mike Ssekago, the headteacher Wampewo Ntake Secondary School says they have turned away over 30 candidates since they resumed studies on Oct 15th, 2020.

He explains that they have already reached their UNEB ceiling for candidate classes.

According to Ssekago, over 70% of their candidates have already resumed classes. He however says that even if the remaining candidates don’t turn up, he isn’t ready to take in new candidates.

Martin Muyingo, the headteacher Makerere College School says although they still have space in their candidate class, they are not admitting new learners for fear of taking on ill-mannered students and fees defaulters.

He says the school board resolved to only register the 527 learners that they had before the COVID-19 lockdown in March.

Richard Abura, the Deputy Headteacher Nakasero primary school says they are considering new admission on a case by case basis.

He says that they have so far admitted 5 candidates and turned away many more others.

Charles Ssengendo, the headteacher Buganda road primary school says they received eight candidates but turned them away after failing interviews.

He says they are mindful about the current situation but they can’t just admit learners without testing their competences.

The head teacher Mengo Senior Secondary School, John Fred Kazibwe was away from the office when our reporter visited the school.

However, a security guard at the school gate told URN that they were under strict instructions not to allow anybody access the school entrance for admissions since they are only considering their old students.

*******

URN