Sodo takes Mawogola North, Kawooya top in West

❎ Sodo 17,735 votes

❎ Musherure 16,155 votes

❎ Kiseka 4,415 votes

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Godfrey Aine Kaguta aka Sodo has tentatively been declared winner of the belated NRM primaries for the Mawogola North constituency.

Unofficial results indicate that Sodo garnered 17,735 votes representing 46.30% while Shartsi Musherure garnered 16,155 votes representing 42.17%. Kiseka Salim was third with 4,415 vote representing 11.53%

Musherure is a daughter to Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kuteesa while Kaguta is a younger brother to the President Yoweri Museveni.

In other delays polls, Anifa Kawooya was tentatively declared winner of the Mawogola West NRM Primaries having polled 15,923 (54.8%), beating Joseph Sekabito who polled 13,143(45.2%).