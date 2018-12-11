SNV hailed as AGDI Dairy Farm launches modern milking parlour

Kirihura, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Celebrated dairy farmer (Rtd) Colonel Dick Bugingo has hailed SNV Uganda and the Netherlands Embassy Kampala for supporting private sector initiatives which are critical for the economic development of the sector.

Bugingo, Western Uganda’s Best Farmer 2014, made the remarks November 26 when his AGDI dairy farm, one of the SNV supported practical dairy training farms, launched an ultra-modern milking parlour.

The milking parlour which was supported by the SNV Uganda dairy project – The Inclusive Dairy Enterprise (TIDE) is aimed at showcasing the latest technology in dairy farming.

“My mission is transformation and sustainability of dairy farming in my community. To increase productivity we must adopt dairy farming as a business. These are the same principles that SNV and the Dutch Embassy are championing through the TIDE project,” said Rtd. Col Bugingo at the launch occasion.

He explained that, “SNV found my farm already running, however with their matching grants and support I have been able to invest even more into my farm to make it what it is today. What SNV is doing in the western part of our country is very commendable. With their support model farms like mine are able to offer practical dairy training to farmers and youth on farm and many farmers have since embraced dairy farming as a business.”

SNV picks model training centres

AGDI model dairy farm is one of three farms picked to be model training centres in South Western Uganda in 2016. The others selected are MUTANOGA Farm in Kiruhura district and Rubyerwa Dairy Investments in Mbarara district.

In September 2016, SNV Uganda in partnership with the Dairy Development Authority (DDA) launched the first ever practical dairy training farms in South Western Uganda. Through the project, SNV and its partners aim to stimulate dairy farmers in the southwest milk shed to acquire knowledge to adopt dairy farming as a business and ultimately increase their milk production.

One of the approaches identified by the project to improve productivity at farm level was the Practical Diary Training Farming (PDTF) approach.

Through this approach, model dairy farms at different levels and in different locations were identified and supported to develop into model training centres.

How training centres work

The training centres offer one week residential training courses on three thematic areas: Dairy breeding; Fodder, feeds and nutrition; Disease prevention and control.

While conventional development approaches have been characterised by handouts, with farmers predominantly accessing free extension services and getting allowances for participating in the trainings, the Practical Dairy Training Farming model is private sector led and demand driven.

Farmers identify their individual needs based on their specific production challenges and pay for the training to bridge the identified knowledge/ skills gap.

Each farmer pays sh350,000 to participate in the four day training course at any of the three practical dairy training farms, which fee covers accommodation, meals, training and movement to and from the PDTF to the reserved places of abode.

To date over 1,500 farmers have paid and been trained in the PDTF. Farmers are not only undertaking the training but investing and implementing the lessons learnt in their farms. In the last two years, farmers have invested a cumulative total of over sh4.7bn (1m Euros) in their farms, directly through the TIDE project.

“The potential in the agriculture sector in Uganda is growing and so is the entrepreneurial spirit among Ugandans. That is why we as the Netherlands government are proud to partner with the Government of Uganda, through initiatives like the SNV dairy project to find solutions and opportunities together,”Joris van Bommel, Deputy Head of Mission and Head of Cooperation Netherlands Embassy Kampala.

The Netherlands is one of the sponsors of Vision Group’s annual Best Farmers competition that in 2014 propelled Rt. Col Bugingo in the limelight by naming him best dairy farmer in Western Uganda.

SNV is implementing the TIDE project in the districts of Bushenyi, Isingiro, Kiruhura, Mbarara, Ntungamo, Sheema and Lyantonde in South Western Uganda with funding from the Netherlands Embassy.

SOURCE: SNV Uganda