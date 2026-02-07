Snow, sport and spotlight: Livigno awaits its Olympic moment

LIVIGNO, Italy | Xinhua | Snow drifted steadily across Livigno on Tuesday, frosting rooftops and pine-lined slopes in fresh white and lending a dreamlike glow to the high-Alpine town as it counts down to the opening of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics on Friday.

Tucked deep in the Italian Alps near the Swiss border, Livigno will stage freestyle skiing and snowboarding events – among the most youth-driven and visually striking disciplines on the Olympic program.

This photo shows the scene of late-night construction work at an Olympic competition venue in Livigno, Italy. (Xinhua/He Leijing)

Yet overnight winter storms also underscored the pressure facing one of the Games’ most remote venues. Final touches were still underway at competition venues, with some facilities not fully in place. Some athletes have yet to test the courses in training.

On Livigno’s neon-lit street, bustling with shops, bars and apres-ski crowds, however, the presence of a global sporting spectacle is unmistakable. The Olympics have already brought a pulse of energy to a town once defined by its isolation.

FROM REMOTE PLATEAU TO OLYMPIC STAGE

Reaching Livigno is an exercise of patience. From Milan Malpensa Airport, the journey takes more than four hours by bus, threading through narrow, winding mountain roads before the landscape opens onto a broad, snow-covered plateau over 1,800 meters above sea level.

Geographically remote, the town feels anything but dormant. Traffic hums steadily, and visitors fill the streets, giving Livigno the dual character of a traditional mountain village and a modern resort town.

This photo shows the commercial street of Livigno, Italy. (Xinhua/He Leijing)

Tourism has long been the town’s economic lifeline. Centuries ago, Livigno was granted special duty-free status as rulers sought to ease the hardship of life in this harsh environment, a privilege that retains today and quietly underpins its appeal.

The snow season stretches from November through May. Avid skiers and snowboarders flock here, drawn by reliably heavy snowfall and a pedestrian center boasting more than 250 shops, from artisan boutiques to flagship sports stores selling everything from high-performance gear to handcrafted souvenirs.

While skiing in Europe is rarely cheap, costs in Italy tend to be lower than in neighboring France, Austria and Switzerland. Livigno’s duty-free status adds another incentive for the nearly two million visitors who pass through the town every year.

Stone-and-wood buildings line the cobbled high street, their snow-laden roofs illuminated by twinkling lights that create a fairytale backdrop. Above town, a modern snow park at 1,816 meters has become a magnet for elite athletes seeking to sharpen their skills.

Local officials said preparations for the Olympics have spurred extensive upgrades to infrastructure, blending modern sporting facilities with Livigno’s traditional character.

“Livigno has a strong identity,” said Remo Galli, mayor of Livigno. “Many families have lived here for generations, and there is a deep connection between people and place.”

“Snow is always guaranteed here, hospitality is essential, and we have preserved our traditional wood and stone houses,” he added. “That’s what distinguishes Livigno.”

To cope with the expected surge in visitors, local transportation has been ramped up. Officials say shuttle buses run every few minutes within town during the Games.

AN OPPORTUNITY WRITTEN IN SNOW

For Livigno, the Games represent far more than a two-week sporting showcase. Local officials see the Games as a chance to elevate the town’s global profile and reinforce a long-term strategy centered on sport.

“Focusing on sport has been one of our administrative guidelines for several years,” Galli said. “At this altitude, it’s perfect for oxygenation and training. Sport here is not just an activity, it’s a lifestyle.”

As part of the most geographically spread-out Winter Olympics ever held, Livigno’s competitions will be staged at venues already embedded in the international winter sports circuit. The Mottolino ski area, a regular World Cup stop, features permanent facilities for aerial disciplines and technical courses upgraded to Olympic standards for safety, access and logistics.

This photo shows the scenery of the town of Livigno, Italy. (Xinhua/He Leijing)

“We’ve always wanted to show what a small mountain village can do,” said Luca Moretti, president of Livigno Next, the town’s tourism development company. “This place was cut off from the world every winter until 1954. Now, we want to make a name for ourselves.”

For Moretti, a Livigno native, the Games are both a culmination and a beginning. “It’s a milestone we’re incredibly proud of,” he said. “But it’s also a starting point.”

Olympic fans, he added, will find no shortage of experiences beyond the competitions. “There are countless outdoor experiences here – freestyle areas to try tricks, slopes to emulate the champions and even ski mountaineering routes for those who prefer endurance.”

The timing is strategic. Freestyle skiing and snowboarding have evolved rapidly from countercultural niches into mainstream global sports. Once dismissed as unruly alternatives, they now sit at the heart of youth culture and Winter Olympics storytelling.

Stars such as snowboarding icon Chloe Kim and freestyle skiing sensation Gu Ailing are set to light up Livigno’s halfpipe, slopestyle and big air venues. Their presence, combined with Livigno’s established community and facilities, is central to the town’s Olympic gamble to draw more young visitors.

Livigno is betting that this momentum will endure as it invested heavily in lifts, slopes and competition venues while placing emphasis on sustainability. Traditional Alpine chalets were refurbished and will return to the tourism market after the Games.

“Sport is never just about performance,” reads a message on Livigno’s official website. “It is about relationships, growth and cohesion. That is why, over the years, Livigno has built a deep bond between its community and the champions who return here season after season.” ■