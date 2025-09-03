SME leaders honored at Equity Bank’s ‘Tupange Business Ne Equity’ event in Fort Portal

Equity Bank’s “Tupange Business Ne Equity” Campaign Unites Fort Portal’s SMEs

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Entrepreneurs, traders, and community leaders on Tuesday convened to network and envision a brighter future for regional business at the 3rd regional event of Equity Bank Uganda’s “Tupange Business Ne Equity”, a customer engagement campaign which provides essential financial support to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the country.

Following successful customer engagement events in Arua and Mbale, the Fort Portal legs saw customers listening, engaging, networking and empowering participants as Equity Bank staff and business speakers provided insights on the current challenges facing SMES and solutions towards overcoming them.

“At Equity Bank, we value each and every customer and are committed to giving them dignity in whatever aspect of life they do business,” said Felix Babeiha, Branch Manager in Fort Portal. He reiterated that Equity Bank Uganda continues its commitment to fostering SME growth nationwide.

Professor Alex Ariho (PhD), the Chief Executive Officer of African Agribusiness Incubators Network (AAIN) and Founding Director of Excel Hort Consult Agribusiness Incubator Limited (EHCAI) that operates across Africa, delivered the keynote address, urging SMEs to adopt innovation, skills development, and collaboration for long-term success.

He noted that SMEs represent 90% of global businesses and could generate up to 80% of Uganda’s employment opportunities if properly supported: “If you succeed, the economy succeeds,” Prof. Ariho emphasized, encouraging entrepreneurs to prioritize value addition, resilience, and a growth-oriented mindset.

Olivia Mugaba, Head of SMEs at Equity Bank Uganda, highlighted SMEs as the backbone of the economy, driving transformation in Uganda and beyond. “Together, we must support and strengthen this backbone of our economy,” she urged.

Reflecting on Equity Bank’s evolution, Robert Wanok, Head of Retail – Corporate Banking at Equity Bank Uganda, stated, “Equity Bank’s journey has always been guided by our customers. Over the years, we have taken deliberate steps to listen closely to their feedback. Through an internal clean-up and accountability exercise, we have enhanced our service delivery to respond better to their needs, because customer feedback is at the heart of everything we do.”

The event also honoured local SME leaders that saw Equity Bank presented with the SME Ecosystem Customer Award to Mubunga Samuel, Managing Director of Mubunga Investments Multipurpose Co. Ltd., a distributor of Uganda Breweries Limited in Bundibugyo and Ntoroko districts.

The SME Customer Loyalty Award went to Prof. Edward Bitanywaine Rugumayo of Tooro Botanical Gardens, while the SME Business Influencer Award was given to Rt. Rev. Bishop Reuben Kisembo of the Rwenzori Diocese. These recognitions underscored the role of leadership, loyalty, and influence in strengthening business communities.

Catherine Psomgen, Director of Public Sector and Social Investments at Equity Uganda, reinforced the bank’s collaborative approach: “At Equity, we support the entire value chain from anchor businesses to the smallest players, ensuring that everyone grows together. We are committed to walking with you on your growth journey.”