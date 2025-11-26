Skrillex, Suuna Ben and the spirit that binds at Nyege Nyege 2025

Kayunga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nyege Nyege marked its 10th anniversary over a four-day stretch that saw thousands converge at Kalagala Falls to celebrate in high spirits. While each day built its own unique energy, the festival as a whole spoke to the shared joy on the banks of the Nile as the Spirit of Uganda flowed as freely as the river itself.

In a double spirit of celebration, Uganda Waragi, which is this year celebrating 60 years, was a cornerstone of the festival as generations of taste connected. Throughout the event, orders flew in for the original Premium Uganda Waragi from the loyalists, while the new wave of revellers discovered the zest of the Lemon and Ginger variant paired with the classic rolex and grilled meat combos from stations across the grounds.

Hilda Aguti, marketing manager of mainstream spirits at Uganda Breweries, was sighted in high spirits as she soaked in the atmosphere.

“For 60 years as Uganda Waragi and 10 years as Nyege Nyege, we have been bringing people together to celebrate our culture, our music, and our distinct flavor,” Aguti said. “It’s a pleasure to be here today toasting to the past, present, and future of all things that are truly Ugandan.”

The musical journey was exactly the contrast and culture that Uganda Waragi has been celebrating throughout the year. On Day 3, as the event peaked, the main stage saw new-school acts like Tai Dai and DJ Bugy sharing the spotlight with the veteran mixing mastery of the Silverback DJs. The crowd erupted during a performance by Joshua Baraka on the Main Stage, only for the star to showcase his versatility later in a surprise appearance as his DJ alter ego, Carlos Lopez, on the Ubuntu Stage, which was already alive with the Zonke Africa mix masters. The sandy floor in the Hakuna Kulala area gave it a playground feel, ensuring the energy remained true to the area’s name.

As the night deepened, Otim Alpha showed range with a mix of EDM and traditional Northern Ugandan Luo beats to set the perfect stage for the headline act: Skrillex as the global icon led the crowd on an electric journey of lights and bass.

In the truest of Ugandan celebrations, the anticipation shifted to a local legend towards the 5 am hour. The sight was surreal as Suuna Ben delivered an EDM spin on his signature kinyanyanyanya sound to a sea of ecstatic fans with branches raised high.

Amidst the euphoria, Uganda Breweries went all out with a dedicated hydration fun zone, dispensing free water all through the festival. It was a hub of responsible fun, where trivia, board games, and karaoke kept the vibe alive and undoubtedly contributed to the stamina of the revellers as the streaks of daylight started to hit the Kalagala Falls each passing day.

As the other stages slowed in the morning light, the Sunrise stage drums and the rushing waters of the Nile invited guests to breathe in the scenery, grounding them in the beauty of the moment. In these quiet moments, surrounded by the lingering energy of the nights, one truth was clear: the Spirit of Uganda had been shared, celebrated, and deeply felt.