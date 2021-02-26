Six traders held for selling adulterated fish

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kabale have arrested six traders for allegedly selling adulterated fish.

The suspects were identified as Angella Kyarimpa, 42, Mary Tumushabe, 29, Dorris Ndyamuhaki, 25, Constance Kukundakwe, 26, Pamella Tumwebaze, 23, and Claire Amutuheire, 20. The suspects are all fish dealers in the police playground market.

Kabale District Police Commander Brian Ampeire says that the arrest follows repeated public outcry pinning fish dealers for selling fish bones coated with either cassava or maize flour.

Sylvia Kesafari, a trader in Kabale town, Syliva Tumubweine, Cosmas Kukundakwe from Maziba sub county and Nuliat Mbabazi, all testified that they have bought fish from Kabale police playground market but later turns into flour after cooking. They say that some fish dealers blend either cassava or maize flour and add fish bones and fish soup inside before deep frying.

Kigezi Region Police spokesperson Elly Maate says that when police made an impromptu raid on the market, they found the six suspects selling adulated fish. Maate says that selling such fish to people is thuggery and could even be dangerous to human lives.

Kyarimpa, Tumushabe and Ndyamuhaki admitted that they have been selling fish mixed with flour. They say that flour is mixed with small fish pieces to make it look bigger and attractive. They say that the deal is made by suppliers who buy fish from the Masaka district. They attribute the problem to the low supply of fish from Lake Victoria to Kabale which compels suppliers to add flour in order to make more profits. They were also seen asking for forgiveness.

URN