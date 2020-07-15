Six people arrested for assaulting police officers in Gulu

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two police officers in Gulu were hospitalized at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital last evening after an attack by a gang of suspected car robbers.

The officers; Corporal Andrew Mulyamboga, the Officer-in-charge of Paicho Police Station and his associate Detective Corporal Menya had responded to a reported robbery of a motor vehicle belonging to Moses Kato, a lawyer and resident of East Division in Gulu City.

Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson Patrick Jimmy Okema said that upon arrival to the scene of the alleged crime in Kiceke village, in Paicho Sub-County, the police officers were assaulted by the thugs and became unconscious. The thugs consequently robbed an SMG rifle with 29 rounds of ammunition, from the officers.

Another team of police officers from Gulu Central Police – CPS pursued the suspects and arrested six of them. According to Okema, those arrested include Robert Opiyo, 38, John Bosco Okumu, 52, Paul Ongom, 27, Denis Obu, 31, Patrick Ojara, 22, and Patrick Rachkara aged 27.

The suspects are now detained at Gulu Central Police Station on charges of attempted murder and robbery. Okema added that the gun and its ammunition were also recovered.

URN