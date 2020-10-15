Six nominated for Kampala woman MP race

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission has nominated six aspirants for the Kampala Woman Member of Parliament position.

Seven aspirants booked appointments to be nominated as Kampala Woman MP, but the Electoral Commission Returning Officer for Kampala, Fredrick Muwaya has today nominated six by close of nomination.

They include Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)’s Stella Nyanzi, National Unity Party’s Shamim Malende, and National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s Faridah Nambi Kigongo.

The others are Alliance for National Transformation’s (ANT)’s Aisha Nabasirye and Mubiru fatumah for Justice Forum (JEEMA) and Independent Evelyn Kasiri Kent. Only Namugwanya Rebecca Robinah -another independent candidate- is due to be nominated on Friday.

Stella Nyanzi says she has been tested over time and that she will speak truth to power. According to Nyanzi, Parliament needs people who are committed and not those that are absent all the time.

Shamim Malende says that it’s unfortunate that she was sent back to get photos without a red beret, but thank God she finally managed to get nominated after bringing new photos. She says she will stand for the people of Kampala and ensure that the city is transformed.

On her part Aisha Nabasirye says that there is a big gap in representation in Kampala and she hopes to fill that gap. She says that she is a local woman from the slums of Kampala and she is better placed to lead Kampala as a woman MP.

The current Woman MP for Kampala is Nabilah Naggayi has opted to stand as Lord Mayor for the National Unity Party, moving from FDC.

URN