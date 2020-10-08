Six more inmates in Rubanda prison test positive for Covid19

Bugweri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Six more inmates in Rubanda government prison in Rubanda district have tested positive for Covid19. This comes days after another inmate at the same facility tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

The Rubanda District Health Officer, Dr. Abdon Birungi, says that after registering the first Covid19 case in the facility, they decided to take samples from 33 inmates and prison warders for testing at the Uganda Virus Research Institute.

He says six samples from inmates and one prison warder tested positive for Covid19.

Speaking to URN on the phone from Kampala, the Uganda Prisons Service Spokesperson, Frank Baine, said plans were underway to transfer the post cases to Jinja Prisons treatment Centre for further management.

URN