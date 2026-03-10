Six dead in Gulu-Kampala bus crash

Kiryandongo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Reports from Kiryandongo indicate that six people have died, and scores of others sustained serious injuries after a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a truck early today. The accident involved a Mega Bus and a Sino truck at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday at California Village along the highway. The bus was travelling from Gulu City to Kampala when it collided with the truck.

Reliable sources indicate that the deceased include the bus conductor and a toddler. A staff member of MegaBus, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the bus had departed Gulu City at midnight with 53 passengers on board. According to preliminary reports, the bus driver, identified as Kilama, fled the scene after the crash and remains at large.

The bodies of the deceased and many of the injured passengers have been taken to Kiryandongo Hospital for treatment. By press time, police had not issued an official statement on the cause of the accident.

