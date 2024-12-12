Six countries on three continents to host centennial FIFA World Cup in 2030

Morocco, Portugal and Spain to host FIFA World Cup 2030™

Three centenary celebration matches to take place in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay in 2030

Saudi Arabia appointed to stage FIFA World Cup 2034™

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND | THE INDEPENDENT | All 211 FIFA Member Associations that convened virtually at an Extraordinary FIFA Congress, have appointed Morocco, Portugal and Spain as the hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2030, with three centenary celebration matches to be held in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay (one in each country), while Saudi Arabia was selected to stage the FIFA World Cup 2034.

The appointment by acclamation of the hosts of the 2030 and 2034 editions of the FIFA World Cup concludes a bidding process initiated in October 2023 following the unanimous proposal made by the FIFA Council and supported by all confederations, with a view to providing harmony and rotation between the confederations in relation to the hosting cycle for the tournament.

Addressing the Extraordinary FIFA Congress ahead of the designation of the respective hosts, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “In today’s divided world, where it seems that nobody can agree any more on anything, to be able to agree on something like that is definitely an incredible message of unity and positivity. And, we need these messages today.”

Following the decision on the appointment of the hosts of the 2030 and 2034 editions of the FIFA World Cup, President Infantino added: “The FIFA World Cup is unique, and it is a unique catalyst as well for positive social change and unity because these tournaments, 2030, the celebration, 2034 – they are tournaments to unite, not to divide. They are tournaments, of course, to discuss, to debate and to act. But most importantly, today, today is a day of unity and a day of celebration.

“Seven countries have won their World Cup today. Congratulations to Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Morocco, Portugal, Spain and Saudi Arabia. This is your day. So, you should celebrate and we, we celebrate, of course, with you. And you, the 211 FIFA Member Associations that I can see on a giant screen in front of me, you are uniting the world. You are uniting the world truly, through football, because, of course, football unites the world.”

The Extraordinary FIFA Congress also approved the budgetary principles for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, with all revenues generated being reinvested in club football.