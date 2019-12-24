Sironko police stuck with 10 stolen cows

Sironko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Sironko district is stranded with 10 cows that were recovered last week.

The cows that were reportedly stolen were recovered in Bumasobo sub county in Sironko district following a tip off from a whistle blower.

According to police, the cows are suspected to have be stolen from Kapchorwa and some parts of Bugisu.

John Robert Tukei,, the Elgon Police Spokesperson says that the animals were recovered in a hideout in Bumasobo.

“The animals were stolen and kept in a bush before a whistle blower tipped police and they swung into action,” he said.

Tukei said that the animals are now at Sironko central Police Station and no one has come out to claim for them since they were recovered.

He said they are yet to make any arrest in connection to the matter. He however appealed to the residents whose cows are missing to check with Sironko Police station.

*****

URN